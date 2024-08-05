Only recently arrived at ARK, Jasper is a classic Labrador retriever — and then some.

Born in late 2015, Jasper was very reluctantly given up by his former owners when they moved and things didn’t work out in the new home due to his size. Nevertheless, this golden boy loves people to pieces and will always greet you in a way that will make you feel special.

True to his breed, Jasper loves water, loves to wade in streams and will even try to get into his water dish if you let him. | COURTESY OF KANA MATSUTANI

True to his breed, he loves water, loves to wade in streams and will even try to get into his water dish if you let him. Also, typical for Labradors, Jasper is very enthusiastic about food. He has loads of energy, and we’re hoping he’ll find someone who wants to play with him as much as he’ll want to play — which is a lot!

Affectionate, smart and super friendly, Jasper is not expected to stay at ARK long before some scoops him up. If you’re looking for a great dog, run — don’t walk — before it’s too late.