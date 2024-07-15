We’re spilling the beans — this guy is a 10 out of 10.

Bean has it all and is likely to get snapped up in no time. Bean is handsome, gentle and smart. He adores people and dogs (but isn’t good with cats).

Bean has had some very dark days in the past, but he’s making up for them with a curiosity and zest for life that is inspiring. He is curious about everything and has an uncanny intelligence and desire to learn. Bean weighs 24 kilograms, is rather tall and lean and looks to be a mix of Labrador and Rottweiler. Though 5 years old, he plays like a puppy but isn’t hyperactive or annoying.

Bean is ready to put his difficult past behind him with the right new family. | COURTESY OF YUKARI YAMAGUCHI

Bean is perfect for someone working from home. He’ll sit quietly by your side or sleep (and snore) before springing into action when you’re ready for a walk. He’ll rest his head on your lap with heartwarming affection, and if you’re sitting on the floor, he’ll pat you gently with his paw.

If you need someone to perk you up throughout your days together, Bean may be the perfect pup for you.