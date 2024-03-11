Born in the spring of 2021, Flint came to ARK only last summer alongside his friend named Emery. Little is known of the past of either of the cats except that they were rescued by a kind person who found them living on the streets.

Like his furry companion, Flint was terribly fearful at first. He’d hide in a corner when anyone came near. Recently, this little guy has become more comfortable with people and will let you stroke him, and he’ll even start to purr. He’ll call out when someone walks past and, in his cute but lonely voice, ask if you’ll spend some time with him.

Little is known of Flint's except that he was rescued by a kind person who found him living on the streets. | SHIORI TAKEDA

Sadly, it’s not often that Flint will find someone to spend their free time with him. In the meantime, Flint and Emery spend their days in each other’s company, usually lying in the sun together. We’d love to see both cats find a home together, but it would still be a happy ending for Flint alone to find a home of his own.