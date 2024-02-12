Laurier is a very interesting mix — most likely a blend of Plott hound and pit bull. At 27 kilograms, she’s definitely larger than most dogs up for adoption in Japan, but neither her size nor her breeding should deter prospective owners from seeing all the bright spots in this lovable girl.

Not yet 2 years old, Laurier arrived at ARK just this past December. She was rescued from deplorable conditions and a heartless breeder, and though she bears scars on her body from being bullied by other dogs, the miracle is that Laurier remains a sweetheart through and through.