  • Picture of the Tokyo skyline? Check! As social media users flood their pages with images from Japan, will the actual experience of being here get lost in the quest for the perfect Instagram post?  | GETTY IMAGES
    Picture of the Tokyo skyline? Check! As social media users flood their pages with images from Japan, will the actual experience of being here get lost in the quest for the perfect Instagram post?  | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

“Turn imagination into reality … Japan awaits.”

While leafing through stories on Instagram, I stumbled upon these six words written at the top of an ad from All Nippon Airways.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED