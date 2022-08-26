  • Kyoto's Kiyomizu Temple, a favorite for tourists visiting Japan, is nearly empty in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. REUTERS | REUTERS
    Kyoto's Kiyomizu Temple, a favorite for tourists visiting Japan, is nearly empty in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. REUTERS | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The government will relax its COVID-19 protocols — the changes of which will affect both visitors to the country and the treatment afforded Japanese citizens at home.

The new policies align Japan with other major economies, and are anticipated to boost the economy as tourists visit to take advantage of a weak yen. Travel-related businesses are pleased with the decision, but it isn’t clear if the public is on board.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,