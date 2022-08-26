The government will relax its COVID-19 protocols — the changes of which will affect both visitors to the country and the treatment afforded Japanese citizens at home.
The new policies align Japan with other major economies, and are anticipated to boost the economy as tourists visit to take advantage of a weak yen. Travel-related businesses are pleased with the decision, but it isn’t clear if the public is on board.
