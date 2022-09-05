Recently “A-san,” your ever reliable and punctual colleague, has started to drop the ball; she makes small mistakes, arrives late to meetings, or misses them all together. It’s creating extra work for you and makes interacting with her awkward, but no one wants to address her sudden flakiness. Finally, fed up, you pull her aside: “A-san, get your act together!”
Before you get there, take a moment.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.