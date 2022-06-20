More than 50,000 Indonesians live in Japan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, formal mental health support in their native language was absent until just two years ago, when TELL began offering counseling in Bahasa Indonesia, says clinical psychologist Felicia Nainggolan, the organization’s Indonesian-language counselor.
In this sense, TELL’s services in Bahasa Indonesia, which include online and in-person counseling, training, workshops and outreach activities, have filled a gap.
