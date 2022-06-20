  • Felicia Nainggolan has spearheaded much-needed Indonesian-language mental health counseling services at TELL. | MARA BUDGEN
    Felicia Nainggolan has spearheaded much-needed Indonesian-language mental health counseling services at TELL. | MARA BUDGEN
  • SHARE

More than 50,000 Indonesians live in Japan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, formal mental health support in their native language was absent until just two years ago, when TELL began offering counseling in Bahasa Indonesia, says clinical psychologist Felicia Nainggolan, the organization’s Indonesian-language counselor.

In this sense, TELL’s services in Bahasa Indonesia, which include online and in-person counseling, training, workshops and outreach activities, have filled a gap.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,