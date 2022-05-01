When the Japanese TV show “Hajimete no Otsukai” was added to Netflix recently, it brought back uneasy memories. Dubbed “Old Enough!” for English-speaking viewers, it follows Japanese toddlers as they run their first errand for their parents. Whether they actually are “old enough,” is up for debate.

I came across the show for the first time years ago on good ol’ linear television here in Japan. My daughter, Hana, was 5 and already slightly older than most children on the show (apparently the cut-off age for “Hajimete no Otsukai” is 5 since that’s when most children will be able to figure out they’re being followed by a camera crew). My Japanese wife and I agreed that it might be time to send Hana out on her own; my wife being a little more assured of this than I was. In my home country of Germany, kids under 7 can’t legally buy anything on their own, and I wouldn’t have minded going by the German rules.

It’s not like the kids featured on “Old Enough!” are engaging in death-defying stunts or humiliating feats in a quest for vapid fame like grown-ups do on reality TV. They’re simply going to a convenience store to buy bread or milk, and then return home with the change, all the while being secretly filmed. The show is fascinating and nerve-wracking, especially if you have young children of your own. And it’s popular — it has been running for more than 30 years. On the episode I saw, there were adult guest stars who had been the show’s unwitting subjects in their (much) younger years and who were now nostalgically reminiscing about how they had once bought milk as preschoolers, in front of an audience of millions.

When Hana entered elementary school last year, we realized she was already 6 and, despite our earlier agreement, still hadn’t been on a shopping trip of her own. Not that I minded, though. In my heart, I felt my little princess should stay safe in her castle until she’s… I don’t know… 18? Little princesses don’t need to do their own shopping; they have people who do that for them. People like myself.

However, deep down I knew it was time to introduce Hana to the mechanisms of capitalism and send her right into the heart of darkness: Go to the bakery for some fresh croissants. Pay in cash. Bring back the change. Greet on the way in and out, say thank you.

I volunteered to emulate the camera team from the show, shadowing her inconspicuously. My wife turned down my request. She wanted Hana to go all on her own, without any observation or protection.

“Why not send her for cigarettes?” I asked. Nobody in our family smokes, but I meant to make a point. Does our daughter have to grow up so fast? Isn’t there such a thing as being too independent? What if one night she declares she’s going out for a quick bag of croissants and leaves us for another family?

So I waited, a human version of Hachiko at our window. It seemed like the longest errand in history, though my wife assures me it was only a matter of minutes. Finally, I saw Hana skipping around the corner of the street again, toward our home. There were no signs of any croissants but also no signs of any anxiety or trauma. “Croissants were sold out!” she chirped. “Did you say thank you anyway?” I enquired. Her confirmation was not fully convincing but it didn’t matter, I was glad to have her back. Certainly, we would never attempt this madness again. Not until she has come of age.

Except we did, the following weekend. Hana’s next mission was to buy a carton of milk from our local 7-Eleven. Again, my wife barred me from secretly following her.

This time, I worried even more. A 7-Eleven can be confusing. Out of all the convenience store chains, their cramped and narrow outlets are the most uninviting. Did Hana even know where the milk was? I was sure she could locate candies, chocolate and ice cream from prior visits, but milk? Also, the shop now has those self-service cashiers where you stick the money in yourself. We hadn’t briefed Hana on those. Would there be somebody to help her? While some employees seem to be rightfully enthusiastic about the important part they are playing in modern society, others don’t muster up any more initiative than their counterparts in Western countries. Their postures and faces declare: I’m already wearing the uniform; what else do you expect me to do?

Short story even shorter: Hana got the milk. According to her recounting of the events, she did struggle a bit with the robot cashier but a human clerk helped her out. One of the good ones. She claims she said thank you. With no TV crew following her and no parental supervision allowed, we’ll have to take her word for it. Hana was proud of her accomplishment, and I was glad this ordeal was over. Now she wouldn’t have to prove herself anymore. Now she could stay with me forever and ever. At least, until the day we run out of eggs.

Andreas Neuenkirchen is a German novelist and essayist based in Tokyo.