Cassandra Harada is a knitter. Like millions of women (and some men) around the world, she uses two simple wooden sticks and a single skein of basic yarn to create items from simple socks for daily use to exquisite sweaters. Unlike most knitters, Harada uses yarn from sheep she raises on a farm in the United States, then exports the locally spun yarn around the world, including to her own business in Fuchu, western Tokyo.

“Wool has always been my passion,” she says, “and it ended up being a way for me to create a community in Japan.”

In 2006, Harada, who grew up in a farming village of fewer than 1,600 people, scraped together enough money to travel to Tokyo after a friend raved about his experience teaching English there. Harada was bedazzled by Tokyo’s sophistication and art — she has a degree in fine arts from Western Illinois University — but wool and knitting kept her tethered to her farm home in the U.S., and she searched for a way to combine the two worlds she loved. In 2012, she opened Hitsujidama (ball of sheep) in Fuchu, a shop that specialized in small-batch yarns, including the cashmere-like wool from the Cormo sheep — a mix of Corriedale and Merino breeds — that she raises on her family farm.

Through workshops, activities, parties and events, Hitsujidama quickly became a community where university students knitted alongside grandmothers, and where non-Japanese and Japanese shared their life stories as well as knitting advice.

“We were just a bunch of people trying to figure out life together through knitting,” Harada explains. “We cared for each other through cancer, grief, divorces, and we celebrated the birth of grandchildren and weddings. We learned so much from each other.”

Cassandra Harada holds a black lamb while on Shingo Sakai’s farm. | COURTESY OF CASSANDRA HARADA

Harada learned from professionals, too. At an event for yarn spinners in Tokyo, she met Shingo Sakai, owner of a stock farm in Shiranuka, Hokkaido. Although Sakai raised his animals for slaughter, he was unusual among his fellow farmers in that he sheared his sheep’s wool and supported small businesses by sending it to local hand spinners. Harada attended a shearing demonstration on Sakai’s Hokkaido farm and was so impressed with his respect for his animals, she asked him to teach her shearing so she could better handle the sheep on her own farm.

“I’m no master, but I can flip a sheep by myself now and shear it,” she says.

In 2017, Harada closed Hitsujidama when she realized her focus on community building was at the expense of her art and creativity. She spent a year knitting for fun and wondered what to do next. A trip to London’s Savile Row, which is lined with shop windows featuring exquisitely tailored suits, provided the answer.

Tailoring is the process of making clothes to fit an individual, unlike ready-to-wear, which is mass-produced at standard sizes. There are different ways to accomplish an individual fit. Made-to-measure, for example, uses a pre-existing, standard pattern and adapts it to an individual’s particular measurements. Bespoke tailoring, in contrast, creates a customized suit by designing a pattern from scratch for each individual. Harada realized bespoke tailoring could satisfy her love for wool and clothes and allow her to be more creative. Like she did with Hitsujidama, however, she wanted to connect her humble roots with the exclusionary nature of bespoke tailoring.

“When I traveled to India, it struck me that the handwork of the women there who were making men’s shirts, was not really very different than the handwork of the tailors on Savile Row,” she says. That observation gave her the confidence to seek her niche in the industry.

But first, she had to learn the craft. Harada studied tailoring fundamentals for six months with master tailor Hattori Susumu, who made suits and clothing for Emperor Hirohito. Already in his 90s, Hattori wasn’t accepting long-term students, so Harada scoured Tokyo’s fabric shops, begging anyone who would listen for advice about where she could learn bespoke tailoring in Tokyo.

Cassandra Harada shows off a work-in-progress. | COURTESY OF CASSANDRA HARADA

Hirokawa Teruo of Tokyo Youfuku Academy and head tailor for nearly a decade at the Ralph Lauren boutique in Omotesando took her under his wing. Although Harada was an experienced seamstress — she made her prom dress and clothes as a teen — tailoring and suitmaking required skills she was unfamiliar with. Tailor tacks, for example, are fundamental to suitmaking. They are the handsewn, large stitches that mark darts, creases and other design elements onto the fabric. Hirokawa guided her through the various processes, from pattern-making to tacking and stitching, to client fittings, and ultimately to finishing the garment. As Hirokawa created suits for notables such as sumo champion Hakuho and collaborated with a designer in New York for Fashion Week, Harada practiced her developing skills by making a pair of slacks for herself and a pair of trousers for a friend.

“I loved feeling the wool fabric between my fingers, figuring out how to manipulate cloth to accentuate or hide certain features, the tricks of the trade,” Harada says. “It was hard work, but also exciting to be using wool in this new way.”

Harada is now part of a select group of women bespoke tailors. In a world of fast fashion, where the mass market produces trendy cheap clothes worn for just one season, Harada wants to offer individuals affordable, fashionable, yet timeless clothes. In 2021, she opened Made To, a bespoke tailoring business in Fuchu that accommodates various budgets. She has made tailored slacks for tall women who have difficulty finding clothes their size, specially designed shirts for educators and businessmen, and custom knitwear for customers around the world.

One of Cassandra Harada’s Cormo sheep. | COURTESY OF CASSANDRA HARADA

This time, Harada believes she has found a way to incorporate wool, community and creativity. “During fittings and consultations, we talk. A lot. So, bespoke tailoring helps me be a part of people’s lives in a non-intrusive way,” Harada says. “Ultimately, that’s what tailoring is about, connecting with people.”

She expects those connections to expand once the world recovers from the pandemic. Harada plans to “pay it forward” by hosting workshops on tailoring and materials, as well as classes for people interested in exploring their creativity through handwork.

Despite her focus on tailoring, Harada hasn’t forgotten her roots. In November, she will resume the Tokyo Yarn Crawl, a two-week event she organizes of workshops, activities and bargains at yarn shops across the city. She also meets every Monday with several elderly women from her original yarn shop community. They chat and laugh for hours while knitting Harada’s signature fisherman caps that are a popular item at Brycelands, a men’s boutique in Harajuku and Hong Kong. Her basic hand-knitted wool caps are even, ironically, sometimes sold on Savile Row.

From an American farm to Tokyo to Savile Row, Harada has taken and given, created and been formed, and through it all, wool has helped her knit her worlds together.

For more on Cassandra Harada’s wool, visit haradawool.com. Linda A. Gould is an American and long-time resident of Japan. Her fiction and non-fiction have been published in media outlets around the world. Gould is the editor of White Enso, an online journal of creative work inspired by Japan, and host of “Kaidankai,” a podcast of supernatural stories.