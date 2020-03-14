Time travel

Preschooler: I want to play over there.

Day care worker: You have to wait until you’re an adult.

Preschooler: You mean … tomorrow?

— Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

