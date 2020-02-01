Voices | OVERHEARD

Life lessons

Elementary school child #1 (discussing homework): You can copy my answer to that problem if you don’t know the answer.

Elementary school child #2: But what if your answer is wrong?

Elementary school child #1: Then we’re both going to be wrong.

— Nanboku Line, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

