Chimney hopes to smoke out a soulmate

Six-year-old Chimney has been described as a “beautiful, solid, love-you-forever type.” One look at his photo and “beautiful” is sure to spring to mind. And Chimney most definitely is tried and true when it comes to affection. But, it does take time for him to reveal his sweet side.

Showing his vulnerability doesn’t come easy. He’s afraid to look at you when he purrs! Chimney just wants to be held and know everything will be all right.

People are to blame for his fear of giving his heart completely. He and his best friend and gorgeous sister, Candle, have had their trust in people shaken time and time again. Initially abandoned with his siblings, they came to ARK and went years with no one offering a home. Then Chimney and Candle were adopted out twice, but had to return to ARK through no fault of their own.

The upheavals and repeated sense of abandonment have surely hurt. How can two such beautiful souls suffer so much bad luck? Are there any steadfast stand-by-you-forever types out there? Someone needs you.

If you are interested in adopting Chimney, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net