The real McCoy finds a real family to love

Some years ago, Rebecca and Hiroaki Takeuchi looked to ARK to find a pal for their aging dog. They found dog’s best friend in “a very stoic little fellow” they named Xen. When the older dog died this January, Xen became lethargic and desperately lonely.

As fate would have it, the Takeuchis, who live near Nagoya, were able to adopt one of Xen’s siblings, still at ARK after all those years. His name was Coif and he was featured in the Adopt Me! section in December 2017.

A shy but affectionate dog, Coif was renamed Coy, but that rapidly morphed into McCoy. Three weeks along now, New York-native Rebecca sees positive changes.

“Considering McCoy didn’t want anything to do with us but now hogs our bed, I think there have been big changes,” she says.

Xen has felt a boost, too.

“He has gone from being a little jealous to allowing McCoy to cuddle with him,” says Rebecca. “His activity has increased dramatically and we can often see hints of the sort of amazing sibling relationship they will have and are currently forming.”

When shelter animals find “a real home,” we’re talking about families like the Takeuchis. It doesn’t get much better than this. They’re the real deal.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.