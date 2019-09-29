Our house: Rebecca and Hiroaki Takeuchi pose with their dogs McCoy (left) and Xen (center). | COURTESY OF THE TAKEUCHI FAMILY

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

The real McCoy finds a real family to love

Some years ago, Rebecca and Hiroaki Takeuchi looked to ARK to find a pal for their aging dog. They found dog’s best friend in “a very stoic little fellow” they named Xen. When the older dog died this January, Xen became lethargic and desperately lonely.

As fate would have it, the Takeuchis, who live near Nagoya, were able to adopt one of Xen’s siblings, still at ARK after all those years. His name was Coif and he was featured in the Adopt Me! section in December 2017.

A shy but affectionate dog, Coif was renamed Coy, but that rapidly morphed into McCoy. Three weeks along now, New York-native Rebecca sees positive changes.

“Considering McCoy didn’t want anything to do with us but now hogs our bed, I think there have been big changes,” she says.

Xen has felt a boost, too.

“He has gone from being a little jealous to allowing McCoy to cuddle with him,” says Rebecca. “His activity has increased dramatically and we can often see hints of the sort of amazing sibling relationship they will have and are currently forming.”

When shelter animals find “a real home,” we’re talking about families like the Takeuchis. It doesn’t get much better than this. They’re the real deal.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Days gone by: Shiraishi Island's port in the 1950s. Motorized boats came to the area in the 1930s, which led to the island's residents changing the way they fished.
Lifestyles on the Seto Inland Sea change with advancements in the fishing industry
When I first came to Japan, I was stunned by the beauty of the Seto Inland Sea. Its thousands of peaked islands look as if they'd dropped straight from the sky and settled like gum drops on the ...
A hobby with appeal: Though Christine Mari Inzer isn't planning to make illustrating a career, she has managed to inspire many people with her drawings online.
'I stuck out more in Japan than in America'
When you go to Christine Mari Inzer's Instagram account, all you'll see are carefully drawn black-and-white panels depicting a young woman navigating her life, mostly in Japan. When Inzer, then a u...
Racket furry: Naomi the cat is named after tennis star Naomi Osaka.
Naomi the cat, named after the tennis star, is ready for some love
Eight-year-old Naomi came to ARK when her elderly owner could no longer care for her. She is named after famed tennis player Naomi Osaka, but any similarities beyond the name are hard to find. H...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Our house: Rebecca and Hiroaki Takeuchi pose with their dogs McCoy (left) and Xen (center). | COURTESY OF THE TAKEUCHI FAMILY