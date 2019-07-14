Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

A quiet kitty looking for better days

It took a long time for this cat to show his incredibly photogenic side, but sadly, Marumaru has had nearly two years to get used to his no-longer-new surroundings.

The green-eyed beauty came to ARK when his owner went into assisted living and the triple blow of losing his friend and home — and being put in a pen — was traumatic for this tender soul. For a long time, the now 6-year-old Marumaru was petrified and wouldn’t show his face. He can now venture forth and if you sit near him quietly he will reward you by climbing into your lap. He’s sweet, quiet and gentle and would make a wonderful companion.

Marumaru has come far and we’re hoping better days will soon arrive for him, better days with a new home and a friend, perhaps, like you.

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Tapping into the past: John Patrick Jandernoa has had to learn to move like a ninja for his new job, but he has also had to learn the skills of a modern-day media personality by making TV appearances and interacting with fans.
An American ninja in Nagoya
There are likely very few people alive today who can lay claim to being a professional ninja, but John Patrick Jandernoa is one of them. While it's not the kind of profession you'd stumble upon ...
The man behind some of Japan's most stylish denim has one main rule: fabric first
Mehervan Sethi isn't your typical Japanese guy, nor is he your typical non-Japanese — for a start he didn't come to Japan for work or a career, or even for the experience. He's always been...
Animated chap: Totoro the dog is fun and friendly.
Cuddle up with a Totoro of your own
This beautiful Japanese spitz is as charming and adorable as he looks. As if that weren't enough, his name is Totoro, after the famous anime character, the friendly spirit of the forest.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The quiet type: Marumaru is a bit shy at first but if you're patient he may sneak up into your lap. | SEITARO MATSUO