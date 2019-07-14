A quiet kitty looking for better days

It took a long time for this cat to show his incredibly photogenic side, but sadly, Marumaru has had nearly two years to get used to his no-longer-new surroundings.

The green-eyed beauty came to ARK when his owner went into assisted living and the triple blow of losing his friend and home — and being put in a pen — was traumatic for this tender soul. For a long time, the now 6-year-old Marumaru was petrified and wouldn’t show his face. He can now venture forth and if you sit near him quietly he will reward you by climbing into your lap. He’s sweet, quiet and gentle and would make a wonderful companion.

Marumaru has come far and we’re hoping better days will soon arrive for him, better days with a new home and a friend, perhaps, like you.

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net