Exercise battles in the park

North American man #1: I swear there were two competing rajio taisō (literally, “radio exercises”) groups in the park this morning. It didn’t sound like both of them were listening to the same broadcast on NHK.

North American man #2: Like “B-Rabbit” vs. “Papa Doc”? (from “Eight Mile”)

North American man #1: More like obāsan (female senior citizens) vs. ojīsan (male senior citizens). The women were much more conversational.

— Komazawa-daigaku Station, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

