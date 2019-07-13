Voices | OVERHEARD

Exercise battles in the park

North American man #1: I swear there were two competing rajio taisō (literally, “radio exercises”) groups in the park this morning. It didn’t sound like both of them were listening to the same broadcast on NHK.

North American man #2: Like “B-Rabbit” vs. “Papa Doc”? (from “Eight Mile”)

North American man #1: More like obāsan (female senior citizens) vs. ojīsan (male senior citizens). The women were much more conversational.

— Komazawa-daigaku Station, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Taste of home: Osaka's famously vibrant food culture and mercantile past have given it a character marked by dialect and a keen sense of humor.
Tokyo is big, Kyoto is polite, but Osaka's for the Scots
"That's Japan out there," said a local drinker in an Osakan izakaya, a Japanese-style bar. With a dismissive wave of his hand he gestured outside, indicating the rest of the country beyond...
Image Not Available
Commuting crush
Foreign woman: It's not usually this crowded when I catch the train later in the morning. Foreign man: To be honest, anything would be less busy than this. — T...
Franz had no game with the soldiers handing out tissues on the street.
Leaving Happy Road: The Rise of O.G.
Chapter 2 The meta-evil Doktor Fluxus had opened an Intrastellar Portal into the Double-negative Zone, causing a worldwide communications breakdown. With humanity on the brink o...

, ,