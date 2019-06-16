Always a holiday: Want to have Christmas all year long? Well then check out this dog, whose name is Christmas, and think about bringing him into your home. | MACHIKO NAKANO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

This canine Christmas is joyful in any season

It’s nearly summer and though June’s not the usual time for thinking of Christmas, we have some for you. It comes in the shape of a golden retriever mix who’s friendly, gentle, healthy and a perfect compact size at only 19 kilograms. And, he’s brimming with that excited tingly feeling you may remember from Christmas morning.

He’s 5 years old and his name is Christmas because that’s the day he arrived at the shelter after being rescued from a pound in Kyushu. Christmas is nearly perfect in so many ways, but he did spend six months with a foster family before he learned to tone down his excitement, especially while on those wildly exciting walks he’s simply mad about.

Christmas is always a gentleman around people though, so we’re hoping there’s someone out there for him. Someone filled with the Christmas spirit year-round who’d be willing to give this jolly good fellow a home well in time for Christmas.

If you are interested in adopting Christmas, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

