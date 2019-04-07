Kilda | SEITARO MATSUO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Kilda is looking for someone to play ball with

Kilda, a Shiba cutie with a passion for playing ball, came to ARK from Heart Tokushima, a shelter on the island of Shikoku.

She lost her home when her owner was hospitalized but, though initially shy, she has easily made the transition to a new life for two big reasons: Kilda loves people and she loves to play. If a person is willing to throw a ball for her, she will be over the moon.

Throw a ball and Kilda will find it and bring it back — no obstacle can stop her. She will run and swim to get that ball back to you. Trust us, it will be returned! Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stay this girl and, believe me, she tops the postal service any day!

Kilda is 4 years old, happy and healthy and she loves other dogs, too. At just over 14 kilograms she’s the perfect size for small places. As long as someone will play with her, Kilda is a home run!

If you are interested in adopting Kilda, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Fit for a king: Kana Komatsu holds Wenceslas while sitting next to her mother at home in Kyoto.
A family that found a blessing in Wenceslas
The beautiful Wenceslas was first featured in Adopt Me! in November 2017. He'd been rescued from the mountains of Yamaguchi Prefecture along with tens of other dogs. Wen's life has drast...
Hold on to hope: Brexit fought to survive in the wilderness but is now healthy, happy and ready to be loved.
This pup named Brexit is something everyone can agree on
Even though he's only about 2 years old, this sunny little fellow has had a lot of darkness in his life. He also has the unusual name of Brexit, but no matter what your politics are, the name re...
Today's haul: Hana Checketts and Alison Lin, members of the Canadian Academy's Eco Club, pose with the garbage they picked up on a recent trip they led to the shores of Shiraishi Island.
The lesson from one student-led trash pick-up is that everyone needs to do their part
It's April on Shiraishi Island in Japan's Seto Inland Sea. The nights are still crisp, dipping to 4 degrees Celsius, but the sky is clear and the stars arc over the beach like thousands of glitt...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kilda | SEITARO MATSUO