Family fantastic: Kittens Tiger and Sazzles find a fun-filled home in Kanagawa

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Family fantastic: Kittens Tiger and Sazzles find a fun-filled home in Kanagawa

Tiger and Sazzles were featured here last year — two tiny kittens found abandoned and in need of a home. They have found a stupendous one with the Oue family in Kanagawa and are now said to be “the most loved-on, spoiled, goofy, funny cats on the planet!” Tiger and his sister Sazzles live with Americans Richard and Renae Oue and their four sons (pictured from left: Caleb, Stephen holding Sazzles, Joshua, and Timothy holding Tiger).

Richard began his search for a new cat for his family after their previous two cats passed away. When he and his wife met the two kittens, touted as being “people-friendly,” Renae says, “We were convinced their new home just had to be with our family.” The feline pair came home for Christmas.

Now, nearly a year later, “to say they have adapted well is an understatement. The two can’t stand to not be where we are … and are always quick to greet us in the morning or when we return home for the day,” says Renae. “They have become even more people-friendly and more endearing than we ever imagined possible.”

Tiger has always enjoyed leaping and perching on high places and Sazzles has “bonded with her inner goat” and developed an affinity for chewing on paper, headphone wires (eight pair so far) and other small cords. They have also “discovered the fascination of watching soap suds slide down the shower wall” and, most of all, “spending countless hours watching their friend Buster the hamster,” who recently survived Tiger’s learning how to open the cage!

ARK has many more dogs and cats available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Out, damn spot: The Japanese are known for cleaning up public spaces but many allow for a comfortable amount of mess at home.
Japan has a reputation for cleanliness — just don't look in our closets
The cleanliness of the Japanese is known worldwide. Thanks to the internet, videos of Japanese students cleaning their schoo...
All-points bulletin: A Shiba named Reina is in need of a home
To all those in search of a fine dog, look no more. Five-year-old Reina is one such animal and she comes via the Osaka police, who can spot a find when they see one. Reina was found wand...
No pushover: a cat named Hokuro
Four-year-old Hokuro was shuffled off to ARK when his well-meaning former owners were found to be in breach of their rent contract. Hokuro came to ARK in May and has been trying to make the best of...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,