It’s my time: a black cat named Morty
MACHIKO NAKANO

|

This black beauty is just under a year old, but he’s already tipping the scales at close to 6 kg. Long and rangy now, Morty is sure to pack on more pounds when he matures, making him even more handsome … if that’s possible.

Morty came to ARK in April with his sister, Ursula, when his family moved and unfortunately decided they weren’t going to keep the cats. Morty is a free spirit, the kind of cat that, if he were a kid, would probably be in trouble at school a lot. He’d also be the most popular, even with the teachers! Mainly, he operates on his own schedule, which does seem like a very sensible thing to do.

He loves to play, sleep and eat. Humans and other cats, too, fit into the schedule at times. Morty’s still a kitten at heart. With luck, he may just stay that way.

If you are interested in adopting Morty, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

MACHIKO NAKANO

