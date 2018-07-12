|

Crazy cat lady: A kitten named Nodame

“She looks like a little bejeweled lady in a fluffy coat whom I would almost expect to don high heels and go out dancing,” said one ARK staff member of Nodame. But those who knew this cat a year ago would only have shaken their heads.

In fact, this little lady is quite the crazy lady, one who likes to tear around as if possessed. Just over a year old, Nodame came to ARK when she was a 2-month-old kitten.

Born to a stray, she was a fireball exploding in a cacophony of hissing and spitting. She lashed out at all — cats, dogs and people. However, foster parenting was the cure and it has mellowed her into the cute, round marshmallow you see here … well, almost. Nodame is no longer antisocial. She now purrs instead of hissing and has learned to channel her explosiveness into chasing her toys. Glorious toys — they make this little lady crazy-happy!

If you are interested in adopting Nodame, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

