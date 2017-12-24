“My kingdom for a toy!”: A puppy named Alma

“My kingdom for a toy!”: When people think of a puppy, Alma is what they think of. Brimming with curiosity, mischief and energy, this rapidly growing 4-month-old is all puppy.

Alma was part of one of ARK’s mass rescue efforts that saved puppies and mothers from the pound in rural Japan. Born a stray, Alma is initially wary of people. But once she knows you, she’s all yours! She’s gentle and oh so fun-loving.

Alma just cannot resist toys. Even if the one she wants is being guarded by a grouchy older dog, Alma will sneak up, grab the toy and run like crazy before the original owner even knows what’s going on.

Alma is already 12 kilograms and growing fast. She’s going to need some training so she won’t break all the rules, but anyone who knows dogs or is willing to invest in a bit of time with a trainer will be rewarded many times over with a prize like Alma.

If you are interested in adopting Alma, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net