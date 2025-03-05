In a world increasingly driven by clickbait and popular narratives, societies must pay closer attention to the truths behind them.

The infamous White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offers a powerful case study — not only in the volatilities of personalities in the current global security landscape, but also in the dangers of manipulated narratives.

As the first victim in any war is often the truth, scrutinizing global security issues through fact-checking, objective analysis and embracing complexity is essential. Simple narratives and emotionally charged audiences pose significant threats to our democracies.