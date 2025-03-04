By chronicling her harrowing search for justice in the documentary “Black Box Diaries,” Shiori Ito exposes Japan’s systemic sexual violence and disregard for victims.

The film traces Ito’s legal battle against Noriyuki Yamaguchi — the former Washington bureau chief of TBS who Ito accused of rape in 2015 — all the way to her victory in a civil case that was finalized in 2022.

“Black Box Diaries” has been released worldwide and its global resonance has earned it multiple international awards and, most notably, an Academy Award nomination for best documentary feature film. But the documentary cannot yet reach the public most directly implicated.