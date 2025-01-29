Japanese media are still failing to report sexual assault cases properly, a key figure in the country's nascent #MeToo movement said in the wake of the scandal surrounding celebrity Masahiro Nakai and Fuji TV.
Former boy band star Nakai was accused in a tabloid last month of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023, allegedly paying her some ¥90 million (about $570,000) as she signed a nondisclosure agreement.
The furore culminated last week with Nakai, 52, one of Fuji Television's most famous hosts, announcing his retirement.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.