Japanese media are still failing to report sexual assault cases properly, a key figure in the country's nascent #MeToo movement said in the wake of the scandal surrounding celebrity Masahiro Nakai and Fuji TV.

Former boy band star Nakai was accused in a tabloid last month of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023, allegedly paying her some ¥90 million (about $570,000) as she signed a nondisclosure agreement.

The furore culminated last week with Nakai, 52, one of Fuji Television's most famous hosts, announcing his retirement.