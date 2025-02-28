In August 1941, about four months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Franklin Roosevelt met with Winston Churchill aboard warships in Newfoundland’s Placentia Bay and agreed to the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration by the world’s leading democratic powers on "common principles” for a postwar world.

Among its key points: "no aggrandizement, territorial or other”; "sovereign rights and self-government restored to those who have been forcibly deprived of them”; "freedom from fear and want”; freedom of the seas; "access, on equal terms, to the trade and to the raw materials of the world which are needed for their economic prosperity.”

The charter, and the alliance that came of it, is a high point of U.S. statesmanship. On Friday in the Oval Office, the world witnessed the opposite. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s embattled democratic leader, came to Washington prepared to sign away anything he could offer U.S. President Donald Trump except his nation’s freedom, security and common sense. For that, he was rewarded with a lecture on manners from the most mendacious vulgarian and ungracious host ever to inhabit the White House.