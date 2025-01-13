Most Americans who marry say "I do” between 25 and 30 — ages when serious illness is probably not the first thing on their minds. But in a way, tying the knot is a major health decision. For men, just being married is a predictor of living longer. For women, the picture is more complex.

Among men with prostate cancer, married men survive longer than single men; married men are also less likely to die of cardiovascular disease. And that’s not because healthier men are likelier to get married. In fact, "research shows the reverse is true,” concludes a summary of the studies by Harvard Health Publishing. "Unhealthy men actually marry earlier, are less likely to divorce, and are more likely to remarry.”

"There is a huge literature showing that husbands benefit from their wives’ support in terms of mortality and health outcomes — much more than the other way around,” says Joan Monin, an associate professor of public health at the Yale School of Medicine. (Most of the research focuses on opposite-sex couples.)