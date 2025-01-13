Japanese firms have huge stakes in the policies the incoming Donald Trump administration implements.

The United States is Japan’s second largest trade partner, the largest destination for Japanese foreign direct investment and a major research and development hub for Japanese companies. Japanese businesses are tightly linked to the U.S., too, through their dealings with and FDI in countries such as China and Mexico, which have drawn intense scrutiny, albeit for different reasons, from Trump and his circle.

Oddly, though, while there has been an outpouring of analyses on Trump 2.0 and China, Trump 2.0 and Southeast Asia and the like, there is an almost complete absence of systematic pieces on Trump 2.0 and Japan, particularly the implications of the new regime for Japanese companies.