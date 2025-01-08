It is ironic that two former prime ministers — who know how demanding the job is — are behind the making of the "spineless" leadership that is the Shigeru Ishiba administration.

Things go back to Sept. 27 last year, when Ishiba came in second place in the first round in the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election, former prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Yoshihide Suga contacted their group members and encouraged them to vote for Ishiba in round two.

Due to the actions of these men, Ishiba squeaked out a win over Sanae Takaichi, a protege of former leader Shinzo Abe.