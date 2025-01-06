The energy transition sustained an electoral trauma as 2024 drew to a close. The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump promises to undo at least some of the progress made on decarbonization under President Joe Biden.

But the energy market is its own beast, subject to politics but also beholden to economic, technological, environmental and international forces. Here are five elements to watch in Year One of Trump Two.

Democrats entered 2021 debating how many trillions of dollars of subsidies would feature in a climate bill. Four years later, they brace for how much of the (shrunken) legislation that ultimately passed will survive.