We are now two years into a transformation comparable in importance to the first industrial revolution. But with expert forecasts of the impact of artificial intelligence ranging from Panglossian to apocalyptic, can we really say anything yet about what it portends? I think we can.

First, neither nirvana nor human extinction will come anytime soon. Instead, we can look forward to many years of instability. AI technology will continue to make rapid progress, with ever more remarkable capabilities. We haven’t even exhausted the current transformer-based models (which rely heavily on brute force computation), and enormous efforts are under way to develop better models, semiconductor technologies, processor architectures, algorithms and training methods. Eventually, we will get to artificial general intelligence systems that equal or surpass human intellect.

For now, though, AI remains remarkably limited. It cannot even cook a meal or walk your dog, much less fight a war or manage an organization. A malevolent superintelligence will not be taking over the planet any time soon. But how the AI revolution plays out — and the ratio of progress to pain — will depend on a series of races between the technology and human institutions. So far, the technology is leaving the human institutions in the dust.