Next year heralds a pivotal chapter for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with Malaysia assuming the chair. In a world increasingly divided into competing blocs, Malaysia is advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a strategic long-term plan that aims to guide the region’s growth and prosperity over the next two decades. This framework aspires to forge a future of inclusivity and resilience — one that will anchor peace and prosperity throughout Southeast Asia.

When ASEAN was founded in Bangkok in 1967, the region was a Cold War battleground, enmeshed in ideological confrontation. Today, Southeast Asians find themselves once again poised at the edge of great-power rivalries. Yet, the mission that defined ASEAN from the start — fostering peace, stability and development — remains impressively relevant. Now comprising 10 member states and over 660 million people, the bloc’s economies, despite varying political landscapes, rank among the world’s most dynamic.

Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship is built around a vision of shared progress, guided by the theme of ASEAN 2025: Inclusivity and Sustainability. It seeks to combine economic pragmatism with human-centered values to leave no one behind. The vision includes a pledge to create a rules-based regional order — one that not only safeguards prosperity but also enhances Southeast Asia’s stability while navigating tensions between great powers.