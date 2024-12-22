Being the president of South Korea is such an unforgiving job, it sometimes makes you wonder why anyone would want it.

Since the end of martial law in 1987, there have been eight democratically elected presidents — and all but two of those have either been impeached or subsequently imprisoned.

Kim Dae-jung had the distinction of being imprisoned and sentenced to death during the martial law period, but survived two assassination attempts to become president and a Nobel laureate. The second thus far is the liberal former president, Moon Jae-in.