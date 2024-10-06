With half of the global population having already voted or preparing to do so in 2024, the “year of elections” has had a profound impact on democracies worldwide. Now, as the year enters its final quarter, it is becoming increasingly apparent that 2025 will be an equally transformative “year of governance.”

The 2024 election cycle has already led to significant political shifts. In Poland, record turnout among women and young voters in last year’s general election handed a victory to a united coalition of pro-democracy parties, which also won the European elections in June.

The same month, India’s general election resulted in another win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, but the BJP lost its parliamentary majority, owing to regional movements and social-justice campaigns that enabled opposition parties to make significant gains.