Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, spent more than a third of his life banned from Major League Baseball and the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The fault, as he sometimes acknowledged, was his own. In the 1980s, he gambled on games in which he participated and got caught. Nonetheless, Rose, who died this week at 83, never gave up hope for a second chance. To his famously sharp eyes, MLB’s enthusiastic and perhaps hypocritical embrace of gambling in recent years suggested that maybe the league was coming around to his way of thinking.

He was wrong. Legalized gambling isn’t a reason for MLB to relax its approach to enforcing rules and past penalties. Rather, to preserve the integrity of the game in the legalized gambling era, MLB must double down and maintain its now posthumous ban on Rose.

For most of its nearly two-century history, organized baseball couldn’t have envisioned a scenario under which it would partner with bookies. But in 2018, the Supreme Court changed the calculus by striking down a federal ban on gambling in most states. Whether MLB liked it or not, bettors were going to wager on its games.

It turns out that MLB saw an opportunity and partnered up with legal sportsbooks. These days, bettors who want to wager on a team can find books in and around stadiums or — even easier — on their electronic devices. Even if a fan dislikes gambling, there’s simply no avoiding it. Betting promotions cover stadium outfields, pop up on team websites and turn up repeatedly during broadcasts.

These partnerships make money for MLB and its franchises. But there are other key benefits. With the league’s image tied ever more tightly to gambling, it’s under intense pressure (mostly self-inflicted) to ensure game integrity isn’t compromised by illicit betting. So, in addition to its own internal efforts, MLB’s more than 20 sportsbook partners are required to notify the league of suspicious betting activity that they detect. It seems to be working: In June, MLB imposed a lifetime ban on San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for betting on baseball via legal sportsbooks.

Yet despite this case, and MLB’s considerable enforcement efforts, many fans remain concerned about gambling’s impact, with a 2023 Ipsos survey finding that 37% agree that betting undermines the integrity of games (not just baseball). In March, that concern exploded online with allegations that Shohei Ohtani had wired money to an illegal bookie. Ohtani was quickly cleared of wrongdoing (his translator was the problem), but not before a frenzy of hot takes and social media posts unfairly connected the Dodgers’ superstar to Rose. MLB surely took note that — 35 years after Rose’s banishment — his gambling history continues to undermine the game.

It’s an old problem. Baseball, like other American sports, had a checkered reputation during its early years. Gambling was rife, with scandals popping up regularly. It was only in the 1920s, following several damaging, high-profile match-fixing scandals that threatened the business, that MLB got around to enacting formal gambling prohibitions. Among them was a rule prohibiting players and other team personnel from betting on games in which they "have a duty to perform.” Those who violated it, the rules spell out, "shall be declared permanently ineligible.”

Rose knew that rule; it’s hung in every MLB clubhouse. He broke it anyway by betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he served as their player-manager. Per the rules, he agreed to a permanent ban in August 1989, with the understanding that he could seek reinstatement after a year.

Rose never acted like someone who wanted that second chance. In fact, he didn’t admit to betting on games until a 2003 interview and even that admission was incomplete. A 2015 ESPN investigation found that — against his claims that he only bet as a manager — he bet on games as a player, too. As recently as July of this year, he struggled to express contrition. "I shouldn’t have did it,” he said at a Q&A with sports broadcast legend Al Michaels. "But it was fun doing it.”

Understandably, MLB has shown few signs that it will relent on Rose, even as the chorus of Rose supporters — including Donald Trump — calling for his redemption has grown louder since his passing.

For the sake of the game, MLB should stand firm. Backing down would undermine the league’s commitment to zero tolerance and telegraph to players that "permanently ineligible” doesn’t always mean "permanently ineligible.” At worst, a looser approach to enforcement might encourage more players to risk breaking the rules and further undermine the game’s integrity.

Baseball has always been bigger than any single player. Pete Rose is MLB’s opportunity to prove it for the legalized gambling era.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the business of sports. He is the author, most recently, of "Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.'