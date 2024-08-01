Earlier this year, following last summer’s congressional hearings on UFOs, the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) issued a 63-page report evaluating almost 80 years of evidence. Its conclusion — not altogether surprising, given the name of the office — can be summarized as follows: Not much to see here. Please move on.

The Senate Intelligence Committee isn’t buying it. The Intelligence Authorization Act, which it passed recently, among other things calls for review of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office. The bill would also limit research into what are now called UAPs (for unidentified anomalous phenomena) unless Congress is informed and add whistleblower protections for anyone who might wish to step forward and speak their minds.

Less plausible claims about UAPs have been achieving greater circulation in part because of the efforts of David Grusch, who testified before Congress last year about hidden alien bodies, crashed vehicles and secret conspiracies. Those claims, which primary witnesses have not corroborated, defy belief and the ensuing controversy has helped make concerns about UAPs appear silly.