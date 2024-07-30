International cooperation and collaboration is the backbone of modern science.

It’s key to solving new and enduring problems in Japan and throughout the world. It ensures that Japan — like most countries — stays on the leading edge of innovation, honing the tools and capabilities it needs to maintain a vibrant and dynamic society and economy.

And, of course, that collaboration is now threatened by the deepening tensions that define international relations. It is precisely the applications of that research and their potential impacts that have prompted governments to more closely scrutinize, and subsequently restrict, scientific cooperation.