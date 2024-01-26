It’s now been about a year and a half since the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion.

Over that time, new data has been gradually filling in the picture of what access to reproductive health care looks like in much of the U.S. And the image forming is increasingly grim.

Consider a gut-punch of a research letter just published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, in which researchers estimate that nearly 65,000 pregnancies have resulted from rape in the 14 states that imposed total abortion bans after Roe v. Wade was overturned.