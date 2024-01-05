The Space Race, launched more than 60 years ago, kickstarted an unprecedented boom in travel and communications beyond our planet.

But it was a realm only available to national governments with multibillion-dollar budgets. Private industry has now taken over the sector, making personal satellite ownership a fast-approaching reality for consumers.

Space Exploration Technologies and Foxconn Technology Group are working with lesser-known startups like Neumann Space and Exolaunch to drastically reduce the cost of building, launching and operating satellites.