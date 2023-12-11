When it comes to the climate crisis, what happens in cities around the world has far-reaching consequences for all of us, beyond geographical boundaries. Addressing these challenges requires cities to come up with strong plans to contribute more to achieving net zero goals.

As world leaders descend on Dubai to attend COP28, this year’s biggest and most influential climate change summit, we should amp up our pressure on cities around the world to be at the forefront of this challenge.

By adopting sustainable policies, investing in renewable energy and promoting eco-friendly urban planning, cities have the potential to lead the way in mitigating climate change. Indonesia, a key player, recognizes this tremendous need and plans to leverage the development of Nusantara — scheduled to become the country’s new capital in 2024 — by embracing a net zero emissions strategy.