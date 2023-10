The number of women in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s latest Cabinet reshuffle, announced Sept. 13, increased from two to five.

This is as high as it has ever been — though not a single woman was chosen for any of the 54 junior ministerial positions.

Kishida told the newly appointed female ministers: “I hope that each of you will do your job while fully demonstrating your sensitivity and empathy as women, which are unique to women.”