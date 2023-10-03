Two years after he officially became Japan’s 64th prime minister, Fumio Kishida can look to the future with cautious optimism.

As he enters his third year in power, Kishida’s trajectory offers a blueprint of how in the world of politics, one's fortunes are often shaped more by external factors than political acumen.

With just under a year left until next September’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, Kishida is on his way to becoming one of the longest-serving prime ministers in recent history.