Senior U.S. and Chinese officials kicked off a meeting in Geneva on Saturday, seeking to de-escalate a trade war sparked by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff rollout and fueled by Beijing's strong retaliatory measures.

Chinese state-run media said in short announcement that the talks had begun.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were conferring with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in the Swiss city in the first such talks between the world's two largest economies since Trump slapped steep new levies on China last month.