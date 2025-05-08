U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to rescind and modify a rule introduced by his predecessor that curbed the export of sophisticated artificial intelligence chips, a spokeswoman for the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The regulation was aimed at further restricting AI chip and technology exports, dividing up the world to keep advanced computing power in the United States and among its allies while finding more ways to block China's access.

The Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion was issued in January, a week before the end of the administration of former President Joe Biden. It capped a four-year effort by the Biden administration to hobble China's access to advanced chips that could enhance its military capabilities and to maintain U.S. leadership in AI.