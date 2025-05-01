Fuji TV’s parent company is projected to post a consolidated net loss of ¥20.1 billion in fiscal 2024, which ended in March — its first net loss since it became a holding company in 2008 — following a sex abuse scandal that has caused sponsors to suspend their commercials.

On Wednesday, Fuji Media Holdings downgraded its March projections from ¥9.8 billion in net profit for the business year due to impairment losses of ¥26 billion on Fuji TV's fixed assets.