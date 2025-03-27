Hisashi Hieda, a 41-year veteran of Fuji TV’s board of directors and is dubbed the broadcaster’s “emperor,” has stepped down following a series of scandals that have surfaced since December, the company announced on Thursday.

The 87-year-old Hieda, who served as adviser of Fuji TV and its parent company, Fuji Media Holdings, is thought to have been the most influential person in the media conglomerate.

Osamu Kanemitsu, the president of Fuji Media Holdings — who, with Thursday's announcement, will become chairman from June — said that Hieda also plans to step down as chairman of the Fujisankei Communications Group, of which Fuji Media Holdings is a part.