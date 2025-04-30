Amazon said Tuesday it will not display the cost of U.S. tariffs on products after the White House blasted the reported move and President Donald Trump called Jeff Bezos to complain.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products,” the company said in a statement. "Teams discuss ideas all the time. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”

Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a subsequent statement that the proposal "was never approved and is not going to happen.”