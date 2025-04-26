U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has drafted a framework to handle negotiations with trading partners rushing to secure deals to avert tariff hikes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the blueprint, U.S. negotiators will use a template that lays out common areas of concern to help guide the discussions, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to detail the plan. Among those categories are tariffs, nontariff barriers, digital trade, economic security and commercial concerns.

The talks would see the U.S. host negotiators from a select number of countries each week, in a bid to manage the flood of foreign governments and trading blocs seeking tariff relief ahead of a mid-July deadline. That framework could change, according to the people familiar, and officials could raise additional issues specific to certain countries.