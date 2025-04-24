Nintendo has said it is seeing overwhelming demand for its upcoming Switch 2 game console in Japan, in a sign the gadget could be on track for the biggest hardware launch in the video game industry’s history.

"We have received 2.2 million applications for the lottery sale at our official online store for customers in Japan alone, which is far larger than what we had anticipated,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa posted on X on Wednesday. "As such, we apologize that a significant number of the applicants wouldn’t be selected.”

Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy, said, "The number is way beyond expectations.