Signs of a thaw were evident in U.S. trade negotiations with Japan this week even though the two sides remain far apart on some issues and it could take time for an agreement to be reached.

“The president’s trade team is, again, moving at (Donald) Trump speed as quickly as they can to ensure that these deals can be made,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Tuesday, noting that the trade team has received 18 written proposals from trading partners and is meeting with delegations from 34 countries this week.

According to press reports in the United States, preliminary trade deals could soon be signed with Japan and India, although these would be more like road maps to further negotiation rather than finalized agreements.